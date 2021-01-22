Fortuna Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,636.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $369,209.19 and approximately $3,636.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

