Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 76.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

