Fortuna Trading Up 14.2% This Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $463,782.70 and approximately $6,127.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.