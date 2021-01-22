Foster Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,747 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 1,728,729 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.