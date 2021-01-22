Foster Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 212,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

