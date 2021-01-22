Foster Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.08. 280,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,854. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.