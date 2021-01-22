Foster Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $310.74. 180,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,121. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.28 and its 200-day moving average is $293.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

