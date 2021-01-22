Foster Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,025,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 30.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.84. 80,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average is $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.