Foster Group Inc. Buys Shares of 25,678 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. American Express accounts for about 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.