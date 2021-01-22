Foster Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,637 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,567,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $175.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

