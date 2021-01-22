Foster Group Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,555. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

