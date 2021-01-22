Foster Group Inc. Invests $92.92 Million in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 789,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,916,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 17.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. 45,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,094. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

