Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 301,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,865,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.32. 10,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

