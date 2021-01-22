Foster Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.
