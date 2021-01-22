Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,790,879 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,790,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 15.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,057,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 259,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,725,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

