Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,901 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 66,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,991 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

