Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,176 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.74. 45,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.88 and its 200-day moving average is $211.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

