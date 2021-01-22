Foster Group Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,916,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

