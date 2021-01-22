Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Ovintiv accounts for about 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. 121,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

