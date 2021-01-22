Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. S&P Global accounts for about 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,692. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

