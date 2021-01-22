Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 2,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.