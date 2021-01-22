Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price rose 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 886,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 726,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $706.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,184,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 406,162 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

