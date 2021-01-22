Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 0.1%

Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) (LON:FRAS)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 448.60 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 439.57 ($5.74). 291,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 242,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 377.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

