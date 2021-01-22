Frax Market Capitalization Tops $130.30 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $130.30 million and $25.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00124294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038511 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

