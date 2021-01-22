Free Tool Box Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $7,846.00 (FTB)

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Free Tool Box Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $7,846.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00053085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00039771 BTC.

Free Tool Box Coin Token Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,920,851 tokens. The official website for Free Tool Box Coin is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

