Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 115,183 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of NCR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

