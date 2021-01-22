Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,691 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of bluebird bio worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $46.84 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

