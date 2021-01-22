Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Allegheny Technologies worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 735,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,873.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 692,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 657,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 512,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

