Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,601 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,187 shares of company stock worth $20,696,882 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSP opened at $219.60 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

