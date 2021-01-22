Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of MGP Ingredients worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,923.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 145.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $301,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,253 shares of company stock worth $1,945,798 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGPI stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

