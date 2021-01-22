Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $213.63 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -240.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

