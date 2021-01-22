Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,886 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after buying an additional 645,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,163,000 after buying an additional 606,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 385,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 283,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

