Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,586 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146,888 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $14.49 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

