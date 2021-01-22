Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.11.

UTHR opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

