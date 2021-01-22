Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Huntsman worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

