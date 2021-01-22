Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.96 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

