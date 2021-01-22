Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,605 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 632,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 74.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 437,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

