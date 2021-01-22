Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,881 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Zuora worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,272.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

ZUO stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

