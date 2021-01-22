Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Green Dot worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $968,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock worth $46,605,928. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

