Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $51,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.