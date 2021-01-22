Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $9.27 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,690 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

