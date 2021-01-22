Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

