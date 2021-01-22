Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 21,814 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

CG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

