Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 62,461 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ADC Therapeutics worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. Analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

