Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.30% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.