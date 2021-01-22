Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 475.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $144.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.