Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,786 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Ping Identity worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ping Identity by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $316,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,222,261 shares of company stock worth $139,039,851. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

NYSE:PING opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.