Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Workiva worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In other Workiva news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $14,687,997.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,775,890 in the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

