Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of New Relic worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

