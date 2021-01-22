Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Golar LNG worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

